Race coordinators Chris Faux and Tim Heim readied the mudcrabs for racing at the Tannum Crab Classic on Saturday.
GALLERY: Tannum Crab Classic 2021

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
24th Apr 2021 5:35 PM
Hundreds gathered at the Tannum Crab Classic held at the Boyne-Tannum football fields.
The richest crab race in Australia was back on once again following the cancellation of the 2020 event at the hands of COVID-19.

Families of all ages packed out the grounds where food trucks served everything from hot chips to dagwood dogs and live music serenaded the masses.

When push came to shove however, a hush swept over the excitable crowd. and the 2021 Tannum Crab Classic was off!

Despite a slow start, with the whole field missing the jump all together much to the crowd's delight, a winner was crowned in the end.

Tannum Crab Classic president Ernie Vaughan said that lucky crab's owner was now worth a whopping $2000.

Mr Vaughan said he and his committee will now have a month's break before gearing up and planning next year's event.

Did we spot you there?

