GALLERY: Taking a step back into the 1920's
GLADSTONE'S main strip resembled a scene straight out of the 1920's on Saturday night as the Oak's Grand Hotel hosted the Gangster's and Flapper's Ball.
A Rotary Club of Gladstone fundraiser, proceeds from the night will go towards supporting charities including Rotarians Against Malaria in Papua New Guinea, Charlie Teo Foundation for brain cancer research and Roseberry Queensland.
Nearly 140 tickets were sold for the event which featured auctions, raffles and 1920's themed games.