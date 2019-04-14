GALLERY: Taking a step back into the 1920's

Clayton Sorensen, Jess White, Lex Roach and Tim Pawsey at the Rotary Club of Gladstone's 1920's Gangster's and Flapper's Ball held at Gladstone's Oak's Grand Hotel on 13 April 2019.

Clayton Sorensen, Jess White, Lex Roach and Tim Pawsey at the Rotary Club of Gladstone's 1920's Gangster's and Flapper's Ball held at Gladstone's Oak's Grand Hotel on 13 April 2019. Matt Taylor GLA130419BALL

GLADSTONE'S main strip resembled a scene straight out of the 1920's on Saturday night as the Oak's Grand Hotel hosted the Gangster's and Flapper's Ball.

A Rotary Club of Gladstone fundraiser, proceeds from the night will go towards supporting charities including Rotarians Against Malaria in Papua New Guinea, Charlie Teo Foundation for brain cancer research and Roseberry Queensland.

Nearly 140 tickets were sold for the event which featured auctions, raffles and 1920's themed games.

