GALLERY: Superb sailing was showcased in Gladstone

NICK KOSSATCH
by
27th May 2019 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:40 PM

SAILING: Gladstone's Aaron Farrar finished third in a gripping final stage at the 2019 Central Queensland International One Metre Titles.

The radio-controlled sailing extravaganza attracted current Australian Champion Sean Wallis from Western Australia, former Australian Champion Paul Jones from Lake Macquarie.

A whole host of state and regional title place-getters from recent years filled the other positions in the 30-strong, two fleet field. In a format where the least points is the aim, Farrar finished behind Wallis and winner Jones.

Farrar grabbed the final spot on the podium from a fast-finishing Greg Torpy after he won the final race.

Gladstone Remote Control Yacht Club secretary and competitor Grant Cooper finished seventh and fellow Gladstone sailor Steven Bray was ninth.

"The championship became a two horse race early on Sunday as Sean Wallis and Paul Jones traded places at the top of the score sheet, with Wallis taking the advantage early and putting a small break on Jones," Cooper said.

"However there were very interesting sub-plots going on for the rest of the top placings." And that included Cooper.

He and Bray couldn't keep up their form from the first day and slipped out of contention for the bronze while Farrar and Torpy kept their rivalry very much alive.

They took advantage of the leader's shift in focus to post wins in strengthening conditions. Tim Brown showed consistency after he rescued a brief drop into B-Fleet to move up the rankings and Peter Sherwood shook off the cobwebs that plagued him on day to post two wins.

"Race 13, ironically, was the unlucky turning-point for Wallis's campaign for his first CQ Championship and he barely remained in A-Fleet with an 11th while Jones posted a solid second behind Peter Sherwood left the two National Champions tied for points with two races to go," Cooper said.

All results online are on the http://www.rcyachts.com.au/website.

