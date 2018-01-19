Menu
GALLERY: SUNfest showcase shows off our kids' talent

The 2018 SUNfest Showcase at the GECC.
Mike Richards GLA180118SUNF
Andrew Thorpe
by

IT WAS a packed program at the GECC last night as the children from the council's SUNfest festival showed off the work they produced over the holidays.

The massive 12-day kids' festival included workshops on manga artwork and stop motion animation, as well as activities ranging from yoga and weaving to clay target shooting and paintball.

Kids were even encouraged to take part in the noble endeavour of designing and printing their own magazine.

Last night's performance included musical theatre, drama, dancing and circus acts, to name just a few. Check out the pictures below:

 

Gladstone Observer
