GALLERY: SUNfest action from Days 1 to 3

Cody Layt, 14 and Jordan Johnson, 14, caught 10 fish between them during the Learn to Fish workshop at SUNfest 2019. Matt Harris

NOW into its 22nd year having been initiated in 1998, SUNfest has cured holiday boredom for youth aged 11-17 for many years.

More than 500 tickets were sold during last year's program to a variety of events and activities including art and craft workshops, adrenaline and sports activities and speech and drama workshops.

This year's 11-day program will culminate with the Rio Tinto SUNfest Showcase at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Thursday, January 24.

Check out the gallery for days 1-3 of SUNfest 2019.

Visit gladstoneentertainment.com/sunfest2019/ to view the program and purchase tickets.