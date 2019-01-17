Menu
Cody Layt, 14 and Jordan Johnson, 14, caught 10 fish between them during the Learn to Fish workshop at SUNfest 2019. Matt Harris
GALLERY: SUNfest action from Days 1 to 3

MATT HARRIS
17th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
NOW into its 22nd year having been initiated in 1998, SUNfest has cured holiday boredom for youth aged 11-17 for many years.

More than 500 tickets were sold during last year's program to a variety of events and activities including art and craft workshops, adrenaline and sports activities and speech and drama workshops.

This year's 11-day program will culminate with the Rio Tinto SUNfest Showcase at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Thursday, January 24.

Check out the gallery for days 1-3 of SUNfest 2019.

 

Visit gladstoneentertainment.com/sunfest2019/ to view the program and purchase tickets.

