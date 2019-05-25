GALLERY: Students take part in Purple Day to raise awareness

STANDING TOGETHER: Gladstone State High students Josh Lait, Antonio Littee Surch, Bailey Rule and Caillean Byrne manned a stall at lunchtime to help educate their peers and provide information about domestic violence.

STANDING TOGETHER: Gladstone State High students Josh Lait, Antonio Littee Surch, Bailey Rule and Caillean Byrne manned a stall at lunchtime to help educate their peers and provide information about domestic violence. Matt Taylor GLA240519PURP

TO RAISE awareness of domestic and family violence, students and teachers at Gladstone State High School participated in the Paint The Town Purple campaign by wearing purple to school on Friday.

School captain Caillean Byrne said it's important for the school community to get involved in raising awareness.

"Domestic violence occurs in many households to many ages and to both genders,” he said.

"Being aware of it is the first step to preventing it.”

Over the course of the week, students had the opportunity to purchase rubber wrist bands, stickers and badges that they could wear to school to help raise awareness.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Senior Student Council stall were also handing out safety cards with domestic violence hotline numbers.

Mr Byrne said there is always help available for anybody who needs it.

"There are plenty of people around, even if it's not a professional ... don't be afraid to ask,” he said.

"This is an actual issue that needs to be fixed.”

Year seven student and CCRDFV youth member Makayla Joe Watson said she gets involved in events that help raise awareness.

"(Domestic violence) is a really big issue in our community today,” she said.

"It's not OK for people to get injured because of love.

"It's nice to see young people getting out there and spreading the word about a big issue.”

Gladstone State High School principal Garry Goltz said the focus of Purple Day was not to raise money but to raise awareness.

"If we can build awareness in our school then we are half way home,” he said.

"We need to have a voice in the community and we need our kids to know that they have a voice in the community.”

Mr Goltz said he hopes to run Purple Day at GSHS again next year during domestic violence awareness month.