FUN, SUN AND RACING: Rawen Lindley, Kayla Austen, Madyson Goggi, Craig Winning and Jason Hill at the Calliope Races, held at Calliope Jockey Club on Saturday.
News

GALLERY: Strong support for bush races at Calliope

Matt Taylor
by
30th Jun 2019 4:08 PM
LOCALS came out in force on Saturday to show their support for bush racing at Calliope.

The fan favourite event provided the perfect opportunity to dress up and spend a day under the sun, with five local races on the card for punters to enjoy.

 

There was heaps of action off the track with fashions on the field providing the biggest highlight, as those who went all out didn't go home disappointed.

Young and old got involved to ensure competition was hot, with frocks, fascinators and even styles for men all judged on the day.

