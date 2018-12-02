Menu
Charley Ryan and Cadence Ware enjoying themselves after a stressful week.
Charley Ryan and Cadence Ware enjoying themselves after a stressful week. Matt Taylor GLA021218MLCC
News

GALLERY: Spirit on show as Christmas Carnival shines

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Dec 2018 5:00 PM
Subscriber only

AS SMOKE continued to fill the night air from all around them, residents of Mount Larcom and surrounding districts weren't going to let Queensland's worst bushfires destroy their Christmas Spirit.

After a town-wide emergency evacuation rocked the small town on Wednesday, there was debate whether the annual Christmas Carnival would go ahead.

But on Saturday night, hundreds turned out in solidarity to sing carols, celebrate Christmas and soak up the community spirit that now defines the town.

After a tough week, it was exactly what was needed, as plenty of smiling faces descended on the showgrounds.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

carnival christmas family gallery socials whats on
Gladstone Observer

