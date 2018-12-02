GALLERY: Spirit on show as Christmas Carnival shines

AS SMOKE continued to fill the night air from all around them, residents of Mount Larcom and surrounding districts weren't going to let Queensland's worst bushfires destroy their Christmas Spirit.

After a town-wide emergency evacuation rocked the small town on Wednesday, there was debate whether the annual Christmas Carnival would go ahead.

But on Saturday night, hundreds turned out in solidarity to sing carols, celebrate Christmas and soak up the community spirit that now defines the town.

After a tough week, it was exactly what was needed, as plenty of smiling faces descended on the showgrounds.

