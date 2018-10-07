GALLERY: Social times at Sunday sessions
THUNDERSTORM warnings didn't stop punters getting out and about Gladstone on Sunday, as the bars, pubs and clubs filled up with people keen for a Sunday sesh.
It was Oktoberfest theme at the Young Australian Hotel, as staff dressed up and decorated the public bar to celebrate the German occasion.
Yachties had everything you could want for lunch and more, with live entertainment from 2pm downstairs by the river.
For fight fans there was plenty of action down at the Rocky Glen Hotel, with the UFC fights on the big screen all afternoon as well as plenty of beer on tap.
It will be difficult heading to work today, with the weekend never quite long enough.