Madison Fenton at the Port Curtis trials in the 100m sprint.
Athletics

GALLERY: Sizzling students set the pace at CQ Uni Oval

NICK KOSSATCH
by
13th May 2019 4:36 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
ATHLETICS: Dozens of athletes from primary schools competed at the Gladstone Inter-school Athletics Carnival at the CQ Uni Oval.

The results impressed event convenor Jakki Graham.

"It was fabulous and the athletes were very competent," she said.

"The highlights were the under-12 girls in the 1500m race."

Students from Clinton, Central, West, Kin Kora, South, Trinity, Star of the Sea and St Johns competed in the day-long competition.

The better performed athletes will come together at the same venue for the Port Curtis trials on May 24.

