Gallery shares how to get funded by RADF

ON SHOW: Paula Wayte and volunteer Mary Whyte adjusting the uniform of Jean Lone who was enlisted in the WAAF and served four years. The item will feature in the Anzac Day - Anniversaries exhibition at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

ON SHOW: Paula Wayte and volunteer Mary Whyte adjusting the uniform of Jean Lone who was enlisted in the WAAF and served four years. The item will feature in the Anzac Day - Anniversaries exhibition at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum. R. Lush

It's an exciting week here at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum with two new exhibitions being installed.

Anzac Day - Anniversaries and LOVE BiTES: 2018 will soon open.

In Anzac Day - Anniversaries, three significant events from Australia's military past will be remembered: 100 years since the Battle of Villers-Bretonneux, France; the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic RAN and the 75th Anniversary of the Hellfire Pass and completion of the Thai-Burma Railway.

The gallery & museum will also showcase the story of a local resident's family.

An initiative of Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence the LOVE BiTES Program teaches local students the value of respectful relationships and raises awareness of domestic and family violence and sexual assault.

Both exhibitions will be on display from tomorrow until June 9.

Mentoring to assist with applications for funding of regional art projects

Local arts and cultural groups and individuals can access mentoring to assist when applying for the latest funding round of Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said expressions of interest were sought for short-term projects in the Gladstone Region starting after July 4.

Councillor Cindi Bush said applicants would be able to access valuable mentoring assistance following submission of their EOI by 4pm on Monday, April 30.

"Applicants can gain mentoring assistance from a RADF committee member to discuss further development of their funding application,” she said.

Free training opportunities will also be offered in early May with Creative Regions' creative producer, Di Wills.

Group workshops will focus on grant aplication writing, project development and documentation.

One-on-one, 40-minute, culture check-up sessions with Di Wills will follow, to work closely on individual funding applications.

RADF guidelines, expression of interest and application forms are available from council customer service counters, venues and libraries and at www.gragm.qld.gov.au/radf.

Applications close 4pm, May 25.

The Queensland Government, through Arts Queensland, is contributing $2.08 million to the 2017-18 RADF partnership across 59 councils.

FREE TRAINING SESSIONS

All sessions run from 10.30am to 2pm.

May 8 - Nagoorin Hall,

May 9 - Tannum Sands Surf Club,

May 10 - Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

Bookings are essential for all workshops and sessions, phone GRAGM on 4976 6766 or email gragm@gladstone.qld. gov.au.

Note on Anzac Day GRAGM will be open from 10am-5pm.