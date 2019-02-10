GALLERY: Saturday night racing has put on a show

Zac Pomeroy competes in the go karting series at Gladstone Speedway on 9 February 2019.

Matt Taylor GLA090219SWAY

MOTORSPORT: They say doing it the hard way and winning is the most satisfying.

And that's exactly what happened with Gladstone dirt kart driver Luke Pomeroy at the Gladstone Show Society Speedway on Saturday night.

He started in the rear of the pack and worked his way to first place while his son Zac was in second place in the junior division in his 100cc Yamaha-powered dirt go-kart.

"It was a clean sweep for me with first place in all my races," Pomeroy said.

"The kart was on rails and we got the tuning spot on for the night and very happy with how everything went."

Pomeroy drove in the 125 Water-cooled Gearbox division in his six-speed 125cc Shifter kart.

"I would say the speed would of been around the 80km/h and it's just hard to get traction with the power my kart puts out, but that makes it all more exciting to drive," he said.

Pomeroy was also proud how his son went.

"It was the first ever race meeting for Zac and I'm over the moon with how he went," he said.

"I would of been happy for him to just finish every race, but to come away with the results he got is absolutely fantastic and Zac is over the moon.."

The Scofield Family Racing crew also left an impression on a busy Saturday night that also featured Central Queensland Flat Track Dirtbikes, Solo Speedway bikes, V8 AMCA Nationals and the V8 Super Sedans classes.

Garry Scofield had a grandson and granddaughter in the junior bikes and karts respectively while his nephews Scott and James Scofield raced in the bikes class.

"My grandson Jayden, 11, finished first and fourth in the karts and it was also his first run in the karts," Garry said.

"Maddison, who is seven, won her first race and then crashed, but wasn't hurt and kids bounce back well."

Scott rode in the Open Senior Bikes category and placed fifth and sixth while nine-year-old James finished second in the junior 65cc class.

Garry said speedway racing has been a big part of his life.

"I have been involved for many year...30-odd years," he said.

"The kids race as far as where we can go to places like Cairns and Townsville."

It has been a while since a previous speedway was held at the show-grounds.

"It's good to see a bit of action at the track," Garry said.

Cody Simmons took out a convincing win in the AMCA Nationals ahead of fellow Gladstone driver Karen Ballard and Rockhampton's Katie Storey.

Father and son Tony and Joel Curd went head-to-head in this class for the first time with mixed results.

Tony won heat two before he hit the tyres on the first turn in heat three.

"Night was going good until that," he said.

"The car is a bit damaged but not structurally and I'm a bit bruised but OK."

Joel impressed behind the wheel amid a couple of errors of judgment.

"Joel started in fifth in the feature race and worked his way to second," Tony said.

"He made a couple of little mistakes and spun out, but he finished fourth overall."

Mechanical issues plagued Joel in the go-karts class with a blown exhaust and then tyre.