Santa's arrival via helicopter at Gladstone Airport Coropration's Santa from the Skies event.
GALLERY: Santa flies in for an early visit

2nd Dec 2018 7:00 PM
GLADSTONE Airport has hosted its annual Santa from the Skies event in conjunction with Roseberry House Queensland.

The community initiative is designed to bring together airport community and families who are doing it tough to give them a reason to smile.

The event included a special visit from Santa, who arrived in style via helicopter.

Gladstone Airport CEO Colin Fort said the day showcased community coming together.

"We've got a whole lot of other supporting people who've donated their time on a Sunday morning to try make this a day that gives these guys a bit of a lift.

 

