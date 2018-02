Claire Grant, Cristy Van Den Heever and Morgan Will at Chris and Longy's Run Amok Race Day, held at Gladstone Turf Club on 10 February 2018.

Claire Grant, Cristy Van Den Heever and Morgan Will at Chris and Longy's Run Amok Race Day, held at Gladstone Turf Club on 10 February 2018. Matt Taylor GLA100218RACE

GLADSTONE Turf Club hosted the Run Amok Race Day at Gladstone's Ferguson Park on Saturday.

Many braved the heatwave conditions, turning out in big numbers to enjoy the last meet of the summer.

Gladstone horses were well represented at the event, with 5 races throughout the day to keep punters entertained.