GALLERY: Rotary markets bring big smiles during cloudy skies

Lorna from Calliope SES was helping to collect donations at the front gate. Matt Taylor GLA210719MARK

GLADSTONE residents got their monthly dose of Sunday morning markets yesterday under cool, cloudy skies.

The grey weather didn't keep many away as the Tondoon Botanic Gardens came alive.

There was plenty on offer to enjoy with fresh fruit and veg, clothing, handmade goods, plants, bric-a-brac and more.

There was also free live entertainment from the Gladstone GUKEs, Gladstone's local ukulele band.

Held every third Sunday of the month, money raised goes back into the local community with Calliope SES yesterday collecting donations at the gate.