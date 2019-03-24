Menu
POWER FACTOR: Taylor Young works off the screen set by team-mate Troy Robinson.
Basketball

GALLERY: Rookie rapt with early form

NICK KOSSATCH
by
24th Mar 2019 3:34 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: It's all starting to come together for Brady Walmsley's new-look Gladstone Port City Power The Capricornian Surge.

Albeit against a youthful Rockhampton Rockets on Saturday night at Kev Broome Stadium, the Power surged to win the practice match 104-57.

With Harold Ridgeway and Nash Koko yet to join the roster, there was plenty to like.

LISTEN:

Stephen Kiir (24 points) dominated with his mid-range shots while ex-Rockets Jared Blanchard started his highlight reel rolling with two monster dunks among his 18 points.

Ex-Mt Gambier Pioneer Kyle Tipene was assured with his ball handling and strong in defence.

Perhaps the biggest thing to take from the game was the improvement shown in the home-grown products - Joshua Melaney, Mitch Knight (12 points) and livewire guard Dylan Owen.

"It was fantastic and obviously we're still waiting on two major pieces to come in," Melaney said.

The forward shot seven points and impressed with his communication in defensive transition.

"Obviously the minutes for the local players will change, but we're just doing our job is how we're going to win by helping out our best players when they come in," Melaney said.

"Everyone's going to have to step up on any given night."

Melaney said team defence has been the focus during the off-season, something that let the club down last season.

"Just effort and defence is the most important and our last season was a bit of a rough one for us defensively," Melaney.

"I think all of us including myself, is to get better on the defensive end and putting the effort in."

Rocky were well served by centre Trevor Corrigan (12 points, three triples) and Leon Christensen, with 13, provided energy and drive.

basketball basketball queensland news basketball queensland referees gladstone amatuer basketball association port city power qbl 2019
Gladstone Observer

