Charlie Burge with a robot creation. Matt Taylor GLA251018LEGO
News

GALLERY: Robotic lego becomes vital learning tool

Matt Taylor
by
26th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
FIRST Lego League is returning to Gladstone after a successful inaugural event in 2017.

Yesterday children received industry mentoring ahead of the event to be held next month.

Queensland Alumina Limited and Rio Tinto Yarwun ran the mentoring session to help competitors prepare.

The competition is robotics based and encourages students to solve scientific and real-world challenges through robot games.

Science, technology and robotic specialist teacher Carol Devney said mentors were brought in to help children prepare.

 

"Today we have several STEM mentors, some are attending regularly and some we invited in especially today to feature what they're doing for us," she said.

"Students will be judged on four categories, the first one is the STEM project, which is the one we are really featuring the industry professionals in.

"The kids are looking at a problem that exists and then they have to do research around what solutions exist, what applications there are and then come up with a design."

The Gladstone Regional FLL tournament will be on November 3 at CQUniversity Marina Campus.

