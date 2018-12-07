GALLERY: Rio Tinto fund gives due recognition

DUE RECOGNITION: Richard Johnson performs the welcome to country at the Rio Tinto Community Fund 2018 end of year function, held at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

DUE RECOGNITION: Richard Johnson performs the welcome to country at the Rio Tinto Community Fund 2018 end of year function, held at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum. Matt Taylor GLA061218TINTO

RIO Tinto took the opportunity to celebrate the success of the Rio Tinto Community Fund initiative at an end of year function at the Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum on Thursday night.

The evening championed the success of the two programs under the fund, Here for Business and Here for Health.

The programs were launched to provide a helping hand to small business and to help tackle healthcare issues to ensure quality and longevity.

Chair of the Rio Tinto Community Fund and general manager of Queensland Alumina Limited, Mike Dunstan said the initiatives helped build knowledge and offer assistance at a grassroots level.

"There's a lot of small businesses out there that need a helping hand," he said.

"They don't necessarily need money, they need to know what to do.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We think the best way we can help the community is by having businesses that are thriving, know how to grow so that they can create employment for themselves."

The evening was seen as an opportunity for Gladstone's industry partners to celebrate the business community's success. "It's to recognise the people who have contributed so much," Mr Dunstan said.

"What we do is we bring people together but its actually the community members themselves that we're celebrating.

"It's not Rio Tinto's achievement, it's the achievement of the people who are participating and you can see that energy and passion."