GALLERY: Residents release their inner ninja

Taylor Young had the height to tackle some of the obstacles.

Taylor Young had the height to tackle some of the obstacles. Matt Taylor GLA140419NINJA

SOME daring Gladstone residents put their mental and physical strength to the test last weekend, taking on the inaugural Ninja Challenge.

Organised by Gladstone Regional Council, teams competed in an obstacle course with 12 challenges including climbing walls, net crawls, ring swings, tyre runs, balance beams and pole traverse. The event was held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens with individual and group challenges held last Saturday and Sunday.

It had a similar concept to that of the Ninja Warrior television show.