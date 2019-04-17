Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taylor Young had the height to tackle some of the obstacles.
Taylor Young had the height to tackle some of the obstacles. Matt Taylor GLA140419NINJA
News

GALLERY: Residents release their inner ninja

Matt Taylor
by
17th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME daring Gladstone residents put their mental and physical strength to the test last weekend, taking on the inaugural Ninja Challenge.

Organised by Gladstone Regional Council, teams competed in an obstacle course with 12 challenges including climbing walls, net crawls, ring swings, tyre runs, balance beams and pole traverse. The event was held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens with individual and group challenges held last Saturday and Sunday.

It had a similar concept to that of the Ninja Warrior television show.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
gallery gladstone ninja challenge
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Scullion passionate about indigenous job pathways

    premium_icon Scullion passionate about indigenous job pathways

    News '(Getting a job) fixes your health, how you feel about yourself, choices in life and educational opportunities'

    • 17th Apr 2019 1:00 PM
    Worker to miss out on $40,000 in JM Kelly entitlements

    premium_icon Worker to miss out on $40,000 in JM Kelly entitlements

    News He's been in Australia 38 years, but he isn't Aussie enough it seems

    Man winched from island during family holiday

    premium_icon Man winched from island during family holiday

    News The man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital

    'Totally devastating': Near misses spark safety campaign

    premium_icon 'Totally devastating': Near misses spark safety campaign

    News 'We don't want our drivers bearing the emotional burden'

    • 17th Apr 2019 2:00 PM