GALLERY: Relay raises $80,000 for cancer research

SOMBRE: The candlelight vigil at Gladstone's Relay for Life on Saturday was a moving experience.

THE track at Chanel College was a sea of colour at the weekend with everyone in the Cancer Council Relay for Life Gladstone, embracing this year's theme - flower power.

There were 560 people who took to the track for the 18 hour event.

While the mood was festive, many people walking were personally affected by cancer.

David Gregory, originally from Bundaberg has been doing the Relay for Life for 14 years.

It's become even more important to him after the death of his mother from bone cancer.

"It's the fourth anniversary of my mother's passing (this year),” he said. "She would have been 65 on Melbourne Cup Day.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Sandra Brien was the female 'Face of the Relay' for Gladstone this year, she lives with cancer.

It was back in 2014 that she first realised something was wrong.

She was in training for the Agnes Water Triathlon, but she said, instead of feeling stronger and fitter she felt like she was getting more unfit by the minute.

Worried, she saw doctors who dismissed her concerns as 'panic attacks'

Two weeks before Christmas of 2014 she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The cancer had caused amyloidosis, a build up of protein in her heart.

As a result, she said her "heart hardened up, (which) means (it) can't pump properly”.

"It's equivalent to (when you) leave a garden hose in the sun (and it goes stiff),” she said.

After the diagnosis, the doctor told Sandra that is she did not start chemotherapy she had a 30% chance of getting to Christmas.

Sandra has undergone chemotherapy and stem cell treatment. Her cancer is not cured, and she must continue to take chemotherapy drugs to prevent further amyloidosis.

The drugs have a number of unpleasant side effects including weakening her immune system.

"People say how do you cope?” Sandra said. "I tell (them) I like to smell the daisies.”

It was a weary crowd by 8.30am yesterday when the last lap was called.

Committee chair Fiona Stevens said close to $80,000 had been raised so far. The final tally won't be known until the end of August.

"We've got a target of $100,000,” she said.

She extended a big thank you to the vendors and sponsors as well as to the Reef Hotel for providing breakfast and specifically to Wayne Dunnart who set up the stage.