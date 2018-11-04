Menu
Red carpet photos from The Observer's Best in Business awards night, at Yaralla's Gladstone Events Centre, on 3 November 2018.
GALLERY: Red carpet glitz and glamour as business shines

Matt Taylor
by
4th Nov 2018 8:52 AM
IT WAS not only an opportunity to celebrate the success and hard work of Gladstone's best businesses, but a chance for bosses and their employees to let their hair down.

Gladstone dressed to impress as the red carpet was rolled out on one of the biggest events on the business calendar.

The ladies looked stunning in dresses and gowns, and the men scrubbed up well in suits and ties as the formal occasion got going at Yaralla's Gladstone Events Centre.

 

