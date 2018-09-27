GALLERY: Raising funds for farmers is music to their ears

GLADSTONE Region farmers will take advantage of over $2000 raised and donated to the Queensland Country Women's Association's drought appeal.

The funds were raised and donated by the Gladstone Musical Society through raffle tickets and entry fees to its concert at the Senior Citizens Centre last Friday.

Gladstone's farmers doing it tough can lodge an application with the QCWA to receive help with bills or Coles and Woolworths grocery vouchers up to $500. QCWA Gladstone Branch member Heather Wieland said all money raised would remain with farmers living in the Gladstone Region.

"If they've got a chemist's bill, doctor's bill or any other type of bill, we'll pay those for them," she said.

"But they need to go to state to get the big amounts of funding for feeding their cattle and that sort of thing.

"This is just to keep their households running."

Farmers who apply for the funding will be able to do so anonymously.

The relief is designed to help struggling farmers with day-to-day necessities like groceries, school costs and living expenses.

Gladstone Branch president Pat van Bergen said every little bit raised helped.

"We have to get the word out there that yes you can get this (assistance) instead of worrying 'how are we going to pay this bill'?"