GALLERY: Queensland selection for our Gladstone gymnasts

GYMNASTICS: A group of talented Gladstone athletes has been selected to be part of the Queensland team bound for Melbourne.

Ehlana Nelson, Samarah Littlemore, Lilly Gibson, Brynn Beamish, Summah Wheeler, Skylah Carlyon, Skyla Murray and Siannah Wheeler have all been selected.

They will compete in the Australian National Gymnastics Championships in Melbourne on May 20.

Gladstone Gymnastics Club head coach George Gonzales said the eight girls starred in the level nine and level eight trios and International Pair 11-16 categories in the recent Gymnastics Queensland Senior State Championships and State Team Trial in Brisbane.

"We went in going for the experience and I just took over (coaching) the team in November and we've had a lot of changes," Gonzales said.

"The groups are new groups together and we didn't know what to expect and I'm very proud of these kids."

Gonzales said Gladstone gymnasts who did not qualify also deserved credit.

Gonzales is the assistant coach of the Queensland team and aims for more medal success in Melbourne.

Gymnastics Queensland chief executive office Kym Dowdell said some of the best gymnasts displayed their class in Brisbane.

"Representing Queensland and competing at nationals is a huge accomplishment for any gymnast, so we saw the absolute best from all the athletes competing," Ms Dowdell said.

"The event showcased Queensland's most senior level athletes from Levels 7-10, Junior International and Senior International in both women's and men's artistic gymnastics, as well as acrobatic gymnasts."

More than 40 gymnastic clubs participated with athletes from men's artistic gymnastics, women's artistic gymnastics and acrobatic gymnastics disciplines showing their sporting prowess.

Meanwhile the Gladstone Invitational is a month away on May 18-19 and the eight gymnasts bound for Melbourne will have the perfect preparation to perform in the Harbour City.

Stay tuned for upcoming stories on the invitational in The Observer and online.