Gallery puts out call for photographic entries

ENTRY IN: Ria Forrest is submitting her 2018 Intercity Image to Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Musuem volunteer, Deleece Lewis.

ENTRY IN: Ria Forrest is submitting her 2018 Intercity Image to Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Musuem volunteer, Deleece Lewis. Elena Korotkaia

HAVE you snapped an iconic image in the Gladstone Region over the past 12 months?

Take the opportunity to submit your image to the popular Intercity Images: Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange.

Intercity Images is an annual photographic exchange between the Gladstone Region and its sister city, Saiki City, Japan, open to Gladstone Region photographers of all skill levels and ages, to celebrate the unique lifestyle, landscape and community of the two regions.

Photographers are invited to submit up to two photographs before entries close on Saturday.

All eligible entries will be exhibited at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum from February 24 to March 31 and 30 images will be selected to travel to Saiki City, for display in June.

Intercity Images is a Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee initiative supported by Gladstone Regional Council.

Entry forms and further details are available from the Gallery & Museum, as well as council offices, venues and libraries or online at http://gragm. qld.gov.au

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

In conjunction with the Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund, local arts and cultural groups or individuals are invited to come together and "Join the Conversation" with Stephen Clark, director of ArtReach Queensland.

A leading arts and cultural consultant, Clark is back in the Gladstone Region to discuss cultural vitality and what this means for vibrant, healthy and prosperous communities.

Be a part of the discussion and contribute to the region's new Arts and Cultural Development Plan, to help us to plan for a creative and vibrant future.

How to 'Join the Conversation'

10.15am to 12.15pm at the following venues:

Tuesday, February 20 at Yarwun Hall

Wednesday, February 21 at Calliope Function Room

Friday, February 23 at Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre (RTC)

Saturday, February 24 at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum

If you're unavailable for one of the group times, Stephen Clark's visit will provide a chance for you to contribute during individual sessions, by appointment.

For further information please phone 4976 6766, email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au or visit http://gragm.qld.gov.au