GALLERY: Preps having fun in their first year

Prep students around Gladstone had their chance to make silly and funny faces at our camera. Matt Taylor GLA290319PREP_FUN

PARENTS, have you ever had trouble getting your kids to sit still to have their photo taken?

It's not always easy, but here at The Observer we think we have found the perfect solution.

As part of our My First Year prep feature, we wanted to make sure the best of all our prep students was on show from around the region.

We promised the big school groups that if they sat nicely for their class photos, they could pull a funny or silly face in front of our camera.

And boy, they did not disappoint.

We've made a special online gallery available with all those silly, funny photos that show just how much fun our local preppies have.