GALLERY: Pothole havoc around Gladstone

The ongoing heavy rainfall has taken its toll on Gladstone roads. Here's some potholes on Toolooa St.

AS GLADSTONE cops another another well needed soaking it goes without saying that motorists need to be careful on the roads.

But not only is the rain making the roads wet and slippery, it's also opening up some nasty looking potholes around the Central Business District.

Potholes have formed on Breslin, Toolooa and Auckland Streets, with many other roads threatening to deteriorate as heavy, slow-moving traffic pass over them.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Please drive slowly and carefully, turn your lights on and watch the road for potholes to avoid yourself an expensive mechanic bill, or much worse.

Flashing flooding is also a threat on many low-lying roads so remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

Meanwhile, the water level is slowing rising at the entry to the Harbour City BMX club, which could potentially cut off access to the facility.