GALLERY: Port City Power fall victim to big Ipswich plays

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power's women and men have suffered away-game losses against Ipswich Force on Saturday night.

Gladstone Port City Power Central Apartment Breakers went down 88-77 while the Port City Power Capricorn Surge lost 107-98.

Both teams are just one win and three losses on the ladder and face an uphill task to climb up to the upper reaches of the ladder.

Despite the superb efforts from Gladstone's Akilah Bethel, who shot 36 points from 13 of 24 field goals and reigning QBL Most Valuable Player Amarah Coleman (24 points) - Gladstone were powerless to stop the Force.

Gladstone Port City Power coach Ray Cooper said point guard Briana Bailey played with an injury.

"We put ourselves in a good position and it was a moral victory even though we lost,” he said.

"We've had two hard training sessions and it's a work-in-progress...Ipswich are definitely a top-eight team.”

Imports Bethel and Coleman were the only ones to register double-digits for the Power while Ipswich had four as Amanda Johnson, with 29 and a mammoth 20 rebounds (15 defensive), Amy Lewis (16 points), captain Bree Farley (13 points, eight rebounds) and Georgia Williams (10 points), all made massive contributions.

Power had two and one-point leads at the first two breaks, but missing rebounding point-scorers Milomilo Nanai and Ashleigh Kelman-Poto hurt the side and the pair simply could not be covered.

Ipswich Force put the foot down in the third term as it turned a six-point deficit in the second quarter into a seven-point lead at three-quarter-time after a 24-16 penultimate quarter.

Cooper said Gladstone product and ex-Rockhampton Cyclone Amanda Beatson was a welcome addition to the team.

The men's match followed a similar pattern and Kyle Harvey's 33 points went a long way to help Force to its first win of the season.

Port City drew to within three points at with a quarter to play after Nathan Koko (15 points) landed a triple.

The visitors turned a five-point deficit, courtesy of a Matineng-iakah Leahy's jump shot, into a five-point advantage when Taylor Young made a triple and brace of foul shots.

Harvey made it 80-all with 5.53min left and scores were locked away after lay-ups from Young and Kyle Tipene.

Mitchell Poulain's hookshot bucket made it 92-87 before Tipene and Harvey exchanged triples as the Force held its composure for longer.