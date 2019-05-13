GALLERY: Players to eye off on big targets

Beau Mackenzie at the Gladstone Darts Association competition held on 11 May, 2019.

Matt Taylor GLA110519DART

DARTS: Gladstone's Brendan Masters will compete in the State Final and the Darts Queensland Closed in Brisbane on June 15-16.

It comes on the back of his outstanding 5-1 win against Beau MacKenzie in the final of the Australian Open Gladstone Darts Qualifier held at the Gladstone District Darts Association.

GDDA secretary Jo Austen said there were some quality darts played.

"Should he win the State Final, he will receive accommodation and flights to Echuca-Moama to take part in the $69,000 Australian Open where he will be guaranteed to win at least $1000,” she said.

The Australian Open will be held on August 1-3.

Gladstone's Monique Ghilotti fought hard, but was beaten by Kylie Green in the women's singles category.

However Ghilotti would also compete in Brisbane.

"Brendan Masters and Monique Ghilotti would also be playing as mixed doubles partners at the Queensland Closed on June 15 at the Logan Dart Hall along with Beau Mackenzie and Kylie Green,” Austen said.

"There was a field of nine ladies which included a junior girl from Rockhampton.”

The Brisbane-bound players received financial rewards for their efforts in Gladstone.

"Both of the winners would have their nomination fees paid for all three events at the Queensland Closed along with cash to go towards their accommodation and travel expenses,” Austen said.

"The finalists of this event also received cash to help with their representative expenses and would also be attending the DQ Closed.”

Austen thanked the sponsors Solahart which provided prize-money to the qualifiers of the men and women.