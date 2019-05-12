GALLERY: Perfect weather greeted riders and drew big crowd

Hayley Jackson at the 2019 Miriam Vale Rodeo on 11 May 2019.

Hayley Jackson at the 2019 Miriam Vale Rodeo on 11 May 2019. Matt Taylor GLA110519BARREL

RODEO: 'The Christensen Kids' performed on the big Miriam Vale Rodeo stage on Saturday.

Proud dad Chris Christensen said son Finn, 15, and daughters Drew, 7, and Ella, 11, were high up on the leaders' board in the event that attracted more than 400 rides for the day.

"Finn got second in the bull ride, third in the steer in the under-18s," Christensen said.

The junior rodeo was run by the National Rodeo Association and Christensen said the event was designed to get the young riders confident.

"It is just to grow the youth in the sport of rodeo so that they know the ruling and how to conduct themselves as well behind the scenes," Christensen said.

"There's directors walking around and there's a dress code and it's really good."

Ella competed in the U12 barrel racing and finished second and got third place in the poles.

"She competed in the break-away roping, but missed the calf," Christensen said.

Ella did win the U18 local barrel racing category.

The youngest sibling Drew got a second in the U10 barrel racing and third in the dummy roping.

Christensen said his children put in a lot of effort into their chosen sport.

"There's a lot of practice that goes in behind the scenes," he said.

"We rope at home train our horses and we have a little pen and practice bulls for Finn."

Finn practices at the Great Western on Wednesday nights and comes home, which is between Bororen and Miriam Vale, on weekends unless he is to compete elsewhere.

"The next two to three months is pretty full on leading up to Mt Isa," Christensen said.