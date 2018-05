Shayla and Anika Schofield and Amy-Lee Simpson-Williams with Grunta at the 2018 Million Paws Walk, Tannum Sands.

Shayla and Anika Schofield and Amy-Lee Simpson-Williams with Grunta at the 2018 Million Paws Walk, Tannum Sands. Matt Taylor GLA200518MPW

CANOE Point at Tannum Sands became a meeting point for canines on Sunday with the RSPCA's annual Million Paws Walk.

The event is the organisation's largest yearly fundraiser, and invites dog owners to walk their precious pooches for a cause.

Those taking part enjoyed a beautiful day in the parklands, as well as a stroll on the beach to raise money in the fight against animal cruelty.