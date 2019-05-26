GALLERY: Panthers pound Saints after quarter-time

BITS Jackson Mangion was one of the better players for his team.

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints surrendered an early 20-point lead to go down by 51 points against Rockhampton Panthers.

It means the Saints are effectively two games out of second spot while Panthers have entrenched themselves in that position.

Inexperience and several regulars missing proved costly for BITS as Panthers ripped the game open to kick 13.6 to just 1.7 in the final three quarters.

Sam Gudgeon and Travis Young booted three goals each for Rocky Panthers while Jordan Burtt and former BITS goal-sneak Sam Pierpoint kicked two apiece.

"We got off to a good start but just ran out of legs in the end," Saints captain Danny Conway said.

He continued his strong form while youngster Ryan Shanks was best for BITS.

"Shanksy's role is to play outside on a wing and he's quick and strong and takes the game on," Conway said.

The skipper said that coach Jake Mostert, while disappointed with the result, believes the team can wrest back second spot given that the Panthers play undefeated Yeppoon twice down the stretch.

Trent Millar was strong again as were Jackson Mangion and Connor Russell for the Saints.

There's a break this weekend before BITS host Glenmore Bulls on June 8.

Gladstone Suns also have a home game against Swans on the same day and both games are at 3.30pm.