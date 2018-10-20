GALLERY: Painting the town pink with pride

GLADSTONE Events Centre was awash with pink yesterday for the Cancer Council's annual pink ribbon breakfast.

The fundraising event attracted more than 120 people who enjoyed food, raffle prizes and inspirational guest speaker Debbie Williams.

Chairperson of the Cancer Council Gladstone Branch, Ros Newberry, said the day was a big success.

"It's the generosity of the community who just continue to display that, which is an integral part of our day," she said. "May 2019 be just as successful, if not more."