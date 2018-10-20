Menu
LADIES' MORNING: Kylie Davey, Di Young, Leigh Madge, Sancha Ashton, Linda Hatton, Kim Johnstone and Colleen McDonald. Matt Taylor GLA191018PINK
GALLERY: Painting the town pink with pride

20th Oct 2018 3:00 PM

GLADSTONE Events Centre was awash with pink yesterday for the Cancer Council's annual pink ribbon breakfast.

The fundraising event attracted more than 120 people who enjoyed food, raffle prizes and inspirational guest speaker Debbie Williams.

Chairperson of the Cancer Council Gladstone Branch, Ros Newberry, said the day was a big success.

"It's the generosity of the community who just continue to display that, which is an integral part of our day," she said. "May 2019 be just as successful, if not more."

 

