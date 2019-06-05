Menu
Gladstone Area Development and Promotion Limited chief executive Darryl Branthwaite is pleased to see cruise ship tourism going strong .
GALLERY: Pacific Explorer cruises in

liana walker
by
5th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
THOUSANDS of visitors and residents flocked to Gladstone's east shore precinct for the Feast on East markets in line with the Pacific Explorer's arrival.

It's the third cruise ship to dock in Gladstone this year, with a total of 15 expected.

With visitors spending on average $298 a visit, it's expected to bring a $500,000 injection into the economy.

Gladstone Area Development and Promotion Limited chief executive Darryl Branthwaite said cruise ship tourism was putting Gladstone on the world map.

"Once we get this day trip to the reef here, there won't be any reason for any of these ships to go any further north,” Mr Branthwaite said.

About 80 volunteer ambassadors help out the visitors while they're in Gladstone, including greeters and tour guides on buses.

"When these people come off here and they walk in, you can see them change their mind and go 'wow, this is a really nice place',” he said.

