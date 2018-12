The Dahl family at the marina. Michelle, Barb, Michelle, Btody, Mel, Graeme, Rhys and Gary.

The Dahl family at the marina. Michelle, Barb, Michelle, Btody, Mel, Graeme, Rhys and Gary. Mike Richards GLA251218XMAS

AFTER big build-up, Christmas Day for 2018 has now come and gone.

It was a special day for many around Gladstone as residents got out and about with family to enjoy a perfect summer's day.

Space was at a premium as locals enjoyed all the popular places such as Barney point Beach, Gladstone Marina Parklands and Tannum Sands.