THOUSANDS of racegoers hit Gladstone turf Club on Saturday for the annual Gladstone Cup festivities.

There was plenty of action both on and off the track, including five huge local races that included the running of the Gladstone Cup.

Off the field there was lots to see and do with fashions on the field one of the highlights of the event, while there were plenty of drinks with the open bar and bookies ready to help punters take home some cash.