GALLERY: Out and about as circus rolls into town

CLOWNING AROUND: Cooper James Bortchie met Goldie the Clown during intermission at Hudsons Circus, performing in Gladstone on Saturday afternoon.

CLOWNING AROUND: Cooper James Bortchie met Goldie the Clown during intermission at Hudsons Circus, performing in Gladstone on Saturday afternoon. Matt Taylor GLA080918HUDS

THERE were plenty of beaming smiles this weekend as Hudsons Circus rolled into town.

Families were out in force as the show brought with it lights, colour and fun, for something a little bit different.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The show featured plenty of circus favourites including live animals, clowns and zany characters, as children and adults alike soaked up the carnival atmosphere.

Shows ran throughout the weekend with plenty of opportunity for locals to be involved.

The circus will move on for another year, heading down the Bundaberg as it travels down the East coast.