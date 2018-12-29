Menu
Bookmaker Richard
Bookmaker Richard "Nugget" Turnbull at Freguspn Park. Mike Richards GLA271018BOOK
GALLERY: Our best photos from the last 12 months

29th Dec 2018 2:00 PM
AS the year winds down to an end, there is an opportunity to look back on some of the region's highs and celebrate how the community has pulled together through the lows.

It's been a big 12 months for Gladstone with plenty going on, recent events providing the opportunity to show the strong sense of community spirit.

At The Observer our photographers have been out and about every day documenting and capturing the most important events of 2018.

We've put together a selection of our favourite photos form the past 12months into a gallery for you to enjoy.

Photos
best of gallery photos year in review
Gladstone Observer

