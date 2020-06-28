GALLERY: Our 50 best front pages

PAGE one has always been the selling point of a newspaper. It should grab the eye and scream to potential readers at the newsagent "Buy me! Buy me!".

The best front pages will have a striking photo, a catchy headline and a story that readers devour every last word of.

As we move to the digital-only age, the art of the front page will be lost. But that doesn't mean we won't be highlighting our best stories at gladstoneobserver.com.au. We will still alert you via the website, email and social media whenever there's big local news - and best of all, you don't need to wait until the next morning to get it.

So here's our selection of The Observer's 50 best page ones since 2007.