Gallery offers new exhibitions and opportunities to engage

FLEETING ART: Council vehicles featuring Humour of Cleaning by Katrina Elliott and Our Gallery by Beryl Wood.

FLEETING ART: Council vehicles featuring Humour of Cleaning by Katrina Elliott and Our Gallery by Beryl Wood. Di Paddick

IN CONJUNCTION with the Gladstone Regional Arts Development Fund, local arts and cultural groups or individuals are coming together this week to "Join the Conversation" with Stephen Clark, director of ArtReach Queensland.

A leading arts and cultural consultant, Stephen is back in the Gladstone region to discuss cultural vitality and what this means for vibrant, healthy and prosperous communities.

The discussions will contribute to Gladstone Regional Council's arts and cultural policy review and work towards a new development plan, to help plan for a creative, vibrant and vital future.

Having hosted public meetings at Yarwun, Calliope and Nagoorin, Stephen will host two meetings within the Gladstone region.

RADF is a Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council partnership to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

ART ON FLEET

Fifteen local artists have created 17 new artworks, during Gladstone Region Art on Fleet, with the support of the Gladstone region RADF.

An exhibition with a difference, these artworks are travelling across the region from Mt Larcom to Ubobo, Baffle Creek to Miriam Vale, Calliope to Gladstone and Tannum Sands, featured on council fleet vehicles.

Creating work for a moving canvas was a welcome challenge for the artists involved and they incorporated plenty of critical thinking as they prepared their works for installation specialists, Gladstone Printing Services and Newprint HRG.

Coming together tomorrow at the Gallery & Museum, the artists will discuss their experiences and talk about future opportunities.

DATE CLAIMER

Mark the calendar to join Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett and special guests at the Gallery & Museum, for the official launch of the new exhibition season, on Friday, March 9.

The incredible list includes: Intercity Images: Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange, Celebrating 70 Years of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, 2018 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition, Shackleton: Escape from Antarctica, War at Sea - The Navy in WW1, Local Medical History and Goddess Mareika.

Keep in contact via the Gallery & Museum Facebook page to watch the spaces transform over the next two weeks.

For further information about events, visit gragm.qld.gov.au.

The Gallery & Museum is a community cultural initiative of the Gladstone Regional Council, open 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, located on the corner of Goondoon & Bramston Sts.