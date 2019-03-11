GALLERY: Nippers coach loved the efforts from his charges
NIPPERS: Tannum Sands Nippers can hold their heads high with their collective results achieved at the 50th Anniversary Queensland Youth Surf Lifesaving Championships on the weekend.
It is the largest, most prestigious junior surf sports event in the calendar, and gives the under-11 to U15 age-groups an opportunity to go head-to-head with the best talent from across the state.
Over 1600 athletes from across the state competed at Burleigh Heads in an intimidating and fierce competition.
Coach John Andrews was proud of all the nippers.
"They are all winners in my opinion, regardless of where they placed," he said. "They have all trained hard throughout the season and in the off season either at the beach, in the pool or on a track and it is great to see them to put it all into practice against the highest level of competition.
As predicted, Friday's swell packed some punch before it petered out as the weekend progressed, but that didn't deter the nippers from the Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club.
The U12 boy's Surf Swim team and Board Relay and girls Cameron Relay all picked up bronze medals and the girls narrowly missed another in their board relay.
Not to be outdone, the U13 boys collected silver medals in their Cameron Relay and Board Relay. Sweeter results were tasted on the sand as the U14 girls Beach Sprint Relay team of Mia Bell, Charli Harrison, Millie Hinz and Indiana Singh, won gold in the for the second year in a row.
The girls were ecstatic and thanked their coaches Fiona Harrison and Mitchell Haigh for their support and encouragement.
In the flags arena, U12 Oscar Wemmerslager and U13 Francesca Daboul won silver medals while U13 Taj Andrews narrowly missed out on a bronze.
The highest individual achievers in the Ocean were U13's Brady Blake who collected a bronze in the Board Race final and Kane Martin who picked up a silver in the Surf Swim final.
Kai Devine won bronze in the the ironman which is the pinnacle event.
For more information on the Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club:
. Email: secretary@tannumsurf.com.au
. Web: www.tannumsurf.com.au
. Facebook: Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club
Publicity Officer: Bec Devine swimsurfpublicity@gmail.com
FINALISTS AT A GLANCE
1km Beach Run
U13 Annali Philpott 5th
2km Beach Run
U14 Sophie O'Neill 10th
Beach Flags
U12 Oscar Wemmerslager 2nd
U13 Francesca Daboul 2nd, Taj Andrews 4th and Kane Martin 9th
U14 Charli Harrison 7th
Beach Sprint
U12 Kai Devine 8th
U13 Lily McClure 8th
U14 Ben Dollery 6th
Beach Sprint Relay
U12 Boys 8th
U14 Girls 1st
Surf Swim Teams
U12 Boys 3rd
U13 Boys 8th
U14 Girls 8th
Board Relay
U12 Boys 3rd
U12 Girls 4th
U13 Boys 2nd
U14 Girls 6th and 12th
Cameron Relay
U11 Girls 15th
U12 Boys 6th
U12 Girls 3rd
U13 Boys 2nd
Board Rescue
U12 Boys (Kai & Oscar) 8th
Surf Swim Race
U12 Kai Devine 5th, Oscar Wemmerslager 9th and Sam Churchward 14th
U12 Camille Bebendorf 10th and Brooke Copsey 11th
U13 Kane Martin 2nd , Brady Blake and Taj Andrews
U14 Rhiannon Copsey 4th, Abby-Rose Churchward 15th
U15 Jake Devine 16th
Board Race
U12 Kai Devine 12th and Jessica Buck 7th
U13 Brady Blake 3rd and Taj Andrews 6th
Ironperson
U12 Kai Devine 3rd , Camille Bebendorf 5th, Brooke Copsey 9th and Oscar Wemmerslager 12th
U13 Kane Martin 7th, Brady Blake 10th and Annali Philpott 12th
U14 Rhiannon Copsey 13th
U15 Jake Devine 13th