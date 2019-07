ROCK ON: Deborah Jeffery, Jenny Long and Ben Long enjoying a meal and a shaw at Harvey Road Tavern's girls' night out on saturday.

ROCK ON: Deborah Jeffery, Jenny Long and Ben Long enjoying a meal and a shaw at Harvey Road Tavern's girls' night out on saturday. Matt Taylor GLA200719HRGNO

SATURDAY night partygoers were treated to some of the hottest live entertainment around town at the Girls Night Out event at Harvey Road Tavern.

With door proceeds donated to the Breast Cancer Fund, it was an opportunity for residents to let their hair down and rock along with music from Olivia Ruth.

The night also included raffles, giveaways and plenty of coktails with lots on offer for everyone.

Even the blokes got involved too, with everyone welcome.