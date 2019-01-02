Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ellie, Jack and Milla Lamberton at the Gladstone Bowls Club for New Years Eve, 2018.
Ellie, Jack and Milla Lamberton at the Gladstone Bowls Club for New Years Eve, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA311218NYE
News

GALLERY: Night of family fun to end the year

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Jan 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a family affair on Monday night at Gladstone Bowls Club as families ushered in the new year in style.

Hosted by Gladstone South Swimming Club, the all-ages event was an opportunity for residents to sit back, relax and welcome 2019 on the greens.

There was a classic Australian barbecue dinner to enjoy, with Sydney fireworks on the big screen and live music from Donella Waters as Dolly Parton.

It wasn't the only event in town, as revellers hit the pubs and clubs on a night of celebration.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
events gallery new year photos socials whats on
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Car and caravan destroyed by fire at Miriam Vale

    premium_icon Car and caravan destroyed by fire at Miriam Vale

    News At 2pm, three fire crews were called to an address at Fingerboard Rd.

    Kicking goals: Adam Knust to represent Queensland

    premium_icon Kicking goals: Adam Knust to represent Queensland

    Soccer He will be heading to Sydney next week.

    'Taken way too young': Tributes flow for young footballer

    premium_icon 'Taken way too young': Tributes flow for young footballer

    News 21-year old Jared Hayne died in a car accident near Miriam Vale.

    'For me it's like putting together a Meccano set'

    premium_icon 'For me it's like putting together a Meccano set'

    News Beecher resident constructs his own American aerobatic bi plane.

    Local Partners