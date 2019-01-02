GALLERY: Night of family fun to end the year

Ellie, Jack and Milla Lamberton at the Gladstone Bowls Club for New Years Eve, 2018.

Ellie, Jack and Milla Lamberton at the Gladstone Bowls Club for New Years Eve, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA311218NYE

IT WAS a family affair on Monday night at Gladstone Bowls Club as families ushered in the new year in style.

Hosted by Gladstone South Swimming Club, the all-ages event was an opportunity for residents to sit back, relax and welcome 2019 on the greens.

There was a classic Australian barbecue dinner to enjoy, with Sydney fireworks on the big screen and live music from Donella Waters as Dolly Parton.

It wasn't the only event in town, as revellers hit the pubs and clubs on a night of celebration.