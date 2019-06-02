GALLERY: New courts prove a hit for locals at Tennis Open

BIG SERVE: Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association president Kevin Davis alongside Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the opening of two new tennis courts.

BIG SERVE: Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association president Kevin Davis alongside Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the opening of two new tennis courts. Matt Taylor GLA310519COURT

GLADSTONE Tennis and Squash Association received a boost ahead of the weekend's Gladstone Open tennis tournament after two new courts were officially opened last Friday.

The opening ceremony took place on the first day of action and was attended by state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Councillor Rick Hansen and club representatives.

The upgrades were funded under the Queensland Government's Get Playing Places and Spaces program which saw the club receive $135,876 for the project.

Nathan Cooke, 20 and Daniel Cooke, 17, played in this weekend's Gladstone Open tennis competition. Matt Taylor GLA290519OPEN

President of Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association Kevin Davis said it's a big boost for the growing club.

"These facilities are really important to continue running tournaments of this calibre,” he said.

"Through the Gladstone Open we normally get up to 170 nominations and entrants... on this weekend of every year.”

The facilities are part of the club's upgrade program which sees the number of upgraded courts hit seven and is inline with the club's five year business plan to get people back into the sport.

Kelese Kofe in his opening match against Josh Holloway at the 2019 Gladstone Open Tennis tournament. Matt Taylor GLA310519TENN

State member Glenn Butcher said he hopes the facilities inspire the next generation.

"Hopefully these type of investments we make through this program can see some of those young Australian kids bought up in regional Queensland make it to the big stage.”