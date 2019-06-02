Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG SERVE: Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association president Kevin Davis alongside Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the opening of two new tennis courts.
BIG SERVE: Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association president Kevin Davis alongside Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the opening of two new tennis courts. Matt Taylor GLA310519COURT
Tennis

GALLERY: New courts prove a hit for locals at Tennis Open

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Jun 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Tennis and Squash Association received a boost ahead of the weekend's Gladstone Open tennis tournament after two new courts were officially opened last Friday.

The opening ceremony took place on the first day of action and was attended by state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Councillor Rick Hansen and club representatives.

The upgrades were funded under the Queensland Government's Get Playing Places and Spaces program which saw the club receive $135,876 for the project.

Nathan Cooke, 20 and Daniel Cooke, 17, played in this weekend's Gladstone Open tennis competition.
Nathan Cooke, 20 and Daniel Cooke, 17, played in this weekend's Gladstone Open tennis competition. Matt Taylor GLA290519OPEN

President of Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association Kevin Davis said it's a big boost for the growing club.

"These facilities are really important to continue running tournaments of this calibre,” he said.

"Through the Gladstone Open we normally get up to 170 nominations and entrants... on this weekend of every year.”

The facilities are part of the club's upgrade program which sees the number of upgraded courts hit seven and is inline with the club's five year business plan to get people back into the sport.

Kelese Kofe in his opening match against Josh Holloway at the 2019 Gladstone Open Tennis tournament.
Kelese Kofe in his opening match against Josh Holloway at the 2019 Gladstone Open Tennis tournament. Matt Taylor GLA310519TENN

State member Glenn Butcher said he hopes the facilities inspire the next generation.

"Hopefully these type of investments we make through this program can see some of those young Australian kids bought up in regional Queensland make it to the big stage.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
gladstone tennis gladstone tennis open tennis
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Crime scene declared after alleged weapon assault

    premium_icon Crime scene declared after alleged weapon assault

    News The man was transported to hospital with head injuries after an alleged assault at New Auckland this morning.

    Hoon busted four times by police in one year

    premium_icon Hoon busted four times by police in one year

    News 'I had my windows up I didn't hear any noise.'

    Safe night out for DV awareness

    premium_icon Safe night out for DV awareness

    News Nightclub joins with CCRDFV

    • 2nd Jun 2019 3:30 PM
    Santos CEO backs train decision on Curtis Island

    premium_icon Santos CEO backs train decision on Curtis Island

    News SANTOS' chief executive stands by decision to build LNG trains