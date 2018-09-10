GALLERY: Netball grand finals draw a crowd

EVERYONE'S A WINNER: Abi King and Evie Hughes were the main cheerleaders for our junior sports stars at the 2018 Gladstone netball Association grand finals.

EVERYONE'S A WINNER: Abi King and Evie Hughes were the main cheerleaders for our junior sports stars at the 2018 Gladstone netball Association grand finals. Matt Taylor GLA080918SOCIAL

MUMS and dads, brothers and sisters, grandparents, aunts and uncles - they were all out in force over the weekend for junior sporting grand finals.

There was plenty of support for our junior netball stars who took the court on Saturday, with plenty of people lining the sidelines and cheering them on.

Hockey grand finals also took place across the road, with plenty of the Gladstone faithful getting out to enjoy the action.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Junior soccer grand finals start next Friday afternoon, with plenty of action still to come on the Gladstone sporting calendar.

Check out all of the action photos from the weekend in our sports pages.