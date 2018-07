GREAT DAY OUT: Wayne Ford and Amoy Mallie were showing some good support and encouragement on the first tee, at the NAIDOC Week golf day yesterday.

GREAT DAY OUT: Wayne Ford and Amoy Mallie were showing some good support and encouragement on the first tee, at the NAIDOC Week golf day yesterday. Matt Taylor GLA120718GOLF

NAIDOC Week celebrations continued yesterday as the Gladstone Golf Club played host to the NAIDOC golf day.

It was an opportunity for mates to have a social day out on the greens, and celebrate indigenous culture as part of the week long NAIDOC activities.

There was no requirement for experience, as the event saw kids of all ages getting among the fun and having a go. NAIDOC week celebrations continue today with the NAIDOC march down Goondoon St.