Gallery: NAIDOC flag raising ceremony

YESTERDAY during NAIDOC week, members of the indigenous community raised the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags at Gladstone Regional Council's Goondoon St office as part of a larger ceremony.

The flags were first flown by council in 2016.

Gay Sirriss, NAIDOC coordinator, said the week's events were about bringing people together.

"It doesn't matter if you're black, white or

brindle, we want to show people our culture," she said.

"I would like everyone to attend the events."