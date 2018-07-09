Menu
2018 NAIDOC flag raising ceremony.
2018 NAIDOC flag raising ceremony. Mike Richards GLA090718FLAG
News

Gallery: NAIDOC flag raising ceremony

Julia Bartrim
by
10th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

YESTERDAY during NAIDOC week, members of the indigenous community raised the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags at Gladstone Regional Council's Goondoon St office as part of a larger ceremony.

The flags were first flown by council in 2016.

Gay Sirriss, NAIDOC coordinator, said the week's events were about bringing people together.

"It doesn't matter if you're black, white or 

brindle, we want to show people our culture," she said.

"I would like everyone to attend the events."

flag raising naidoc 2018
Gladstone Observer

    Boyne Island's Ghostbuster helping drought affected farmers

    News 75 cars will spend 10 days rallying through 4 states raising money for needy communities

    Gladstone's laser cutting business is keen to make a mark

    News Etching and marking on all types of materials

    Tourism driving Southern Great Barrier Reef economy

    News Data shows growth in people employed in SGBR tourism.

