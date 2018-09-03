GALLERY: Multicultural festival day at Gladstone marina

Vileshine and Eddie with children Shona, Aashi and Avantika at the Gladstone Multicultural Association Festival Day, at Gladstone Marina on Father's Day, 2 September 2018.

Vileshine and Eddie with children Shona, Aashi and Avantika at the Gladstone Multicultural Association Festival Day, at Gladstone Marina on Father's Day, 2 September 2018. Matt Taylor GLA020918MULTI

THE GLADSTONE Marina came alive with colour and celebration for the Gladstone Multicultural Association Festival Day yesterday.

It was a day filled with live entertainment, fun activities and food put on by some of the many cultures represented throughout the Gladstone Region.

Photos View Photo Gallery

President of Gladstone Multicultural Association Richa Joshi said the multicultural celebration was simply about coming together as one.

"Australia is a melting pot," she said.

"Whether it's the convicts, whether it's the new migrants, there's lots of people from all across the world living in Australia.

"We're all one, we all bleed red, we all get a cold when it's cold - it's just the different colour of our skin and the way we look; but we're all the same.

The event marks the 19th year the festival has been held since 1998 after starting out as a small social club.