Eden O'Dowd and Jim Harvey show off the spiders' web they made.
Eden O'Dowd and Jim Harvey show off the spiders' web they made.
GALLERY: Mount Larcom enjoys creepy crawly fun

by Penny Hoffmann
27th Sep 2018 5:17 PM
ON THURSDAY, 10 lively children arrived with their parents ready to express and explore their creativity at Gladstone Regional Council's free school holiday activities at Mount Larcom Library.

The children listened to stories, played animal bingo and created art such as pipe cleaner spiders and a web for its home, while some parents got in on the action or simply enjoyed the airconditioning.

Customer service officer Kaylee Swift said that the free school holiday activities were popular for kids of all ages.

She invited community members to come and enjoy the library facilities, including books and free Wi-Fi, throughout the school holiday period.

 

