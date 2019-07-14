GALLERY: More than a bush bash for Turkey Beach's big day

TURKEY Beach was on show at the weekend at its biggest event of the year, the Turkey Beach Tractor Bash.

Celebrating the small fishing town's culture, there was plenty to see and do, including tractor and classic and vintage car displays, woodchopping, chainsawing, mower racing, the human tractor pull, free activities for the children and the grand parade.

An event designed to bring the community together and expose Turkey Beach to the wider community, organisers said they hoped two and a half thousand people would pour through the gates.

"It's just an all round good, fun family event," said Fran Busser.

"There's just so much variety, we look after mum with the stalls, we have kids' corner which is free and then we have all the mower races and the woodchop, and everyone loves that."