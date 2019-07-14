Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Zunker at the 2019 Turkey Beach Tractor Bash.
Tom Zunker at the 2019 Turkey Beach Tractor Bash. Matt Taylor GLA130719TBTB
News

GALLERY: More than a bush bash for Turkey Beach's big day

Matt Taylor
by
14th Jul 2019 6:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TURKEY Beach was on show at the weekend at its biggest event of the year, the Turkey Beach Tractor Bash.

Celebrating the small fishing town's culture, there was plenty to see and do, including tractor and classic and vintage car displays, woodchopping, chainsawing, mower racing, the human tractor pull, free activities for the children and the grand parade.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

An event designed to bring the community together and expose Turkey Beach to the wider community, organisers said they hoped two and a half thousand people would pour through the gates.

"It's just an all round good, fun family event," said Fran Busser.

"There's just so much variety, we look after mum with the stalls, we have kids' corner which is free and then we have all the mower races and the woodchop, and everyone loves that."

classic cars events tractor bash turkey beach what's on
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Former businessman flees scene of car crash with drug stash

    premium_icon Former businessman flees scene of car crash with drug stash

    News A FORMER businessman who fled the scene of a crash with a stash of drugs in his vehicle has been released on parole after spending nearly 100 days in prison.

    New animal rescue group forms after RSPCA closure

    premium_icon New animal rescue group forms after RSPCA closure

    Pets & Animals New Gladstone organisation forms to rescue animals from death row

    Man thrown from his bike in high speed motorcycle crash

    premium_icon Man thrown from his bike in high speed motorcycle crash

    News A man in his 20s sustained a number of injuries.

    OH SNAP: Crocodile spotted in Gladstone waters

    premium_icon OH SNAP: Crocodile spotted in Gladstone waters

    News Watch this crocodile swimming around in a Gladstone creek.