Gladstone Gladiators and the visiting Czech Team represented well at the 2019 RMHC State Sprint Championships
Swimming

GALLERY: More hard work pays off for club

by Rebecca Devine
18th Feb 2019 12:49 PM
Subscriber only

SWIMMING: Gladstone Gladiators have once again lived up to its club motto - Strength and Honour - at the RMCH Queensland State Sprint Championships.

Finalists included Kai Devine who finished seventh in the 11-year boy's freestyle and butterfly, 12-year-old Shianne Plunkett also placed seventh in the freestyle and Kane Martin took out the bronze in the 13-year boy's backstroke.

Gladiators' coach Tom Fronek said he was really impressed with the determination and effort put in by all the swimmers, particularly Kane.

"Kane is like a bulldog and fights hard for what he wants and gets good results,” Fronek said. "He trains hard, he is motivated and his hard work is paying off.”

The visiting Czech team also swam well and five of its athletes made it to 11 final events and won a collective one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Both teams will now prepare for the Central Queensland Championships in Rockhampton on the first weekend of March.

Gladstone Observer

